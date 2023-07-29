Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Oppenheimer has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

Oppenheimer Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE OPY opened at $40.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $447.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.93. Oppenheimer has a 52 week low of $28.41 and a 52 week high of $49.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer ( NYSE:OPY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 4.68%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 31.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 54.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 46.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 89.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Oppenheimer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.