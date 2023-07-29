Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,734 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 1.8% of SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $115.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,912,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,819,401. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.05. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $314.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.37.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $313,784,841.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

