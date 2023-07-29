Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OIG) Short Interest Update

Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OIG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,100 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the June 30th total of 119,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Orbital Infrastructure Group Stock Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ:OIG traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.66. 31,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,957. Orbital Infrastructure Group has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average of $4.23.

Get Orbital Infrastructure Group alerts:

Orbital Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:OIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($3.00) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.19 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Orbital Infrastructure Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OIG. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Orbital Infrastructure Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Orbital Infrastructure Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Orbital Infrastructure Group by 314.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 21,078 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Orbital Infrastructure Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Orbital Infrastructure Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

(Get Free Report)

Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc provides infrastructure services to customers in the electric power, telecommunications, and renewable industries. It engineers, designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as offers emergency restoration services; and provides drilled shaft foundation construction services to the electric transmission and substation, industrial, telecommunication, and disaster restoration market sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orbital Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbital Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.