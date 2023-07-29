Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OIG) Short Interest Update

Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OIG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,100 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the June 30th total of 119,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Orbital Infrastructure Group Stock Up 5.8 %
NASDAQ:OIG traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.66. 31,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,957. Orbital Infrastructure Group has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average of $4.23.
Orbital Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:OIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($3.00) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.19 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Orbital Infrastructure Group Company Profile
Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc provides infrastructure services to customers in the electric power, telecommunications, and renewable industries. It engineers, designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as offers emergency restoration services; and provides drilled shaft foundation construction services to the electric transmission and substation, industrial, telecommunication, and disaster restoration market sectors.
