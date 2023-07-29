Orchid (OXT) Trading 3.3% Higher Over Last Week

Orchid (OXT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Orchid token can currently be bought for about $0.0516 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $49.67 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00021552 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00016680 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00014065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,349.38 or 1.00047574 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Orchid Profile

OXT is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.05149767 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $1,353,042.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

