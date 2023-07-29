O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Issues Earnings Results

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.78 earnings per share.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY traded up $9.18 on Friday, reaching $928.79. The company had a trading volume of 423,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,661. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $932.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $882.22. The company has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $680.00 and a 52-week high of $975.72.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total value of $1,913,240.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,953.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total transaction of $1,913,240.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,953.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,712 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $937.52, for a total transaction of $4,417,594.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at $5,073,858.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,443 shares of company stock valued at $41,584,807 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.8% in the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.2% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $948.13.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

