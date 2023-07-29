O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.78 earnings per share.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.0 %

ORLY stock opened at $928.79 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $680.00 and a twelve month high of $975.72. The firm has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $932.91 and a 200 day moving average of $882.22.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total transaction of $1,913,240.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,953.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $937.52, for a total value of $4,417,594.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,073,858.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total value of $1,913,240.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 285 shares in the company, valued at $264,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,443 shares of company stock valued at $41,584,807 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,262,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $568,266,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,531,000 after acquiring an additional 530,893 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $948.13.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.