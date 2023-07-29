O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $37.05-$37.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $37.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.4-$15.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.57 billion.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $9.18 on Friday, hitting $928.79. The company had a trading volume of 423,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $680.00 and a twelve month high of $975.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $932.91 and a 200-day moving average of $882.22.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $948.13.

In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total value of $19,326,189.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,469,990.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total value of $19,326,189.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,469,990.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $47,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,443 shares of company stock worth $41,584,807 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 57 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.