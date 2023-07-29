Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,250 shares during the quarter. Oshkosh accounts for approximately 2.3% of Skylands Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $15,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Oshkosh by 14.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oshkosh stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $90.57. 311,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,037. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.16. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $69.30 and a one year high of $106.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.59. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $109.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

