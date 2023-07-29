OTA Financial Group L.P. Acquires Shares of 18,094 Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000. Brookfield Renewable Partners makes up about 0.5% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,847,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,541 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,442,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,692 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,954,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,569,000 after purchasing an additional 634,671 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 769,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,623,000 after purchasing an additional 393,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,768,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,150,000 after purchasing an additional 385,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Down 0.9 %

BEP traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.38. 168,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,168. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.61. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $24.13 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.65 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 5.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -254.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BEP shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

