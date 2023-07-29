OTA Financial Group L.P. Invests $315,000 in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 14,798 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at $1,427,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 63,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 102,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DSU traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $10.05. 206,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,232. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.65. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.0911 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

