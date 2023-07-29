OTA Financial Group L.P. Purchases Shares of 50,000 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,597,000. Meta Platforms accounts for 9.3% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock traded up $13.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $325.48. The company had a trading volume of 39,220,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,000,720. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $281.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $834.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $326.20.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,723 shares of company stock worth $9,884,328. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on META shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.65.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

