Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,419,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575,863 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide makes up about 0.9% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.59% of Otis Worldwide worth $204,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $90.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,465,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,060. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $91.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.24. The company has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.