Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.79

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.79 and traded as high as $4.04. Overseas Shipholding Group shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 216,903 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $316.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Overseas Shipholding Group ( NYSE:OSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $113.79 million for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.38%.

Overseas Shipholding Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 21st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, Director Gary Eugene Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,541 shares in the company, valued at $783,632.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

