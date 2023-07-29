Oxen Price Hits $0.0652 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 29th. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.0652 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $4.18 million and approximately $223,089.28 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,324.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.31 or 0.00311360 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.68 or 0.00820747 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013584 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.88 or 0.00555444 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00063209 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000091 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00121802 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 64,078,176 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.