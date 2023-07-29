Oxen Price Hits $0.0672 on Top Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Oxen has a market cap of $4.31 million and approximately $223,626.18 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oxen has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0672 or 0.00000229 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,357.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.57 or 0.00322125 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $242.01 or 0.00824378 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013569 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.47 or 0.00556848 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00063389 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000091 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00122474 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 64,081,447 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

