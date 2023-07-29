Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Short Interest Update

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the June 30th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Pacific Basin Shipping Price Performance

PCFBY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.62. The stock had a trading volume of 638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.94. Pacific Basin Shipping has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $9.48.

Get Pacific Basin Shipping alerts:

About Pacific Basin Shipping

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services. It is also involved in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.