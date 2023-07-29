Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Buys 10,000 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $10,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $61.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.87 and a 200 day moving average of $61.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $71.52.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BHP shares. Citigroup started coverage on BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. CLSA raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Liberum Capital upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,512.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

