Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Has $13.89 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 1.3% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $13,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 59.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:COP opened at $115.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.24. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $140.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 16.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile



ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.



