Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Releases Earnings Results

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $245.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.58 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 9.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,172. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $37.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.97.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.14%.

Insider Activity at Pacific Premier Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Premier Bancorp

In related news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 12,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $263,769.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,439 shares in the company, valued at $624,912.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 12,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $263,769.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,439 shares in the company, valued at $624,912.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Sherri V. Scott sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $29,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 279.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on PPBI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.