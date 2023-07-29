Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Short Interest Up 43.3% in July

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the June 30th total of 1,500,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 220,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CASH shares. StockNews.com lowered Pathward Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pathward Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Pathward Financial from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pathward Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Pathward Financial during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 1,977.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,849 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 5,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CASH stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $53.29. The stock had a trading volume of 271,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,525. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.90. Pathward Financial has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $60.49.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.36 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 22.39%. Pathward Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pathward Financial will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.66%.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

