Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.10-$6.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pathward Financial also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.45-$5.85 EPS.

CASH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Pathward Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Pathward Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Pathward Financial from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of CASH stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.29. The company had a trading volume of 271,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68. Pathward Financial has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $60.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day moving average is $46.90.

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pathward Financial will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 3.66%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,310,058 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $142,061,000 after buying an additional 26,190 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,772,000 after purchasing an additional 54,842 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pathward Financial by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,010,000 after acquiring an additional 134,591 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,493,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $61,966,000 after buying an additional 24,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,003 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,078,000 after buying an additional 41,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

