Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.45-$5.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.67. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pathward Financial also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $6.10-$6.60 EPS.

Pathward Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASH traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.29. 271,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Pathward Financial has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $60.49. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.90.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Pathward Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pathward Financial will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.66%.

CASH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Pathward Financial from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Pathward Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pathward Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.