Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PATK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.83.

Patrick Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $85.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $41.75 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.05. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $920.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patrick Industries

In other Patrick Industries news, President Jeff Rodino sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 156,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,554,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $172,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,664,991.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jeff Rodino sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,554,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,908,859 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patrick Industries

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth $532,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 166.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Further Reading

