Pearson (LON:PSON) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $856.80

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 856.80 ($10.99) and traded as high as GBX 881.20 ($11.30). Pearson shares last traded at GBX 872.80 ($11.19), with a volume of 1,138,185 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PSON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.62) price target on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,230 ($15.77) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,015 ($13.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 828.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 856.45. The firm has a market cap of £6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,557.65, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.30.

In other news, insider Sally Johnson sold 65,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 762 ($9.77), for a total transaction of £496,976.40 ($637,230.93). 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

