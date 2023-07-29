Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Citigroup

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Pegasystems from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised Pegasystems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Wedbush raised Pegasystems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.83.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $50.83 on Friday. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.01.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $325.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.88 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $42,666.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,252.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $42,666.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,252.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $74,098.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,268.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,363 shares of company stock worth $363,240. Insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pegasystems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pegasystems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,550,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,056,000 after acquiring an additional 65,467 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pegasystems by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,233,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,075,000 after acquiring an additional 89,080 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Pegasystems by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,581 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pegasystems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 754,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Pegasystems by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 700,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,974,000 after purchasing an additional 130,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.