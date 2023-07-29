Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Short Interest Down 18.3% in July

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,600 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the June 30th total of 326,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,666.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 840 ($10.77) to GBX 780 ($10.00) in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Pennon Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Societe Generale raised Pennon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 930 ($11.92) to GBX 850 ($10.90) in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

PEGRF remained flat at $9.25 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16. Pennon Group has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $12.57.

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

