Pensana Plc (OTCMKTS:PNSPF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in July

Pensana Plc (OTCMKTS:PNSPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Pensana Price Performance
Shares of PNSPF remained flat at C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. Pensana has a one year low of C$0.19 and a one year high of C$0.33.
Pensana Company Profile
