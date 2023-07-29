Pensana Plc (OTCMKTS:PNSPF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in July

Pensana Plc (OTCMKTS:PNSPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Pensana Price Performance

Shares of PNSPF remained flat at C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. Pensana has a one year low of C$0.19 and a one year high of C$0.33.

Pensana Company Profile

Pensana Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Angola. The company primarily explores for neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) deposits. Its flagship assets are the Saltend rare earth project located in the United Kingdom and the Longonjo NdPr project located in Angola. The company was formerly known as Pensana Rare Earths Plc and changed its name to Pensana Plc in February 2021.

