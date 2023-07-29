Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 15,600 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHH. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,616,000 after acquiring an additional 24,488,897 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,624,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,357 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,383,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,540 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,089,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,298,000 after acquiring an additional 109,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,340,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,146,000 after acquiring an additional 111,505 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $19.79 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average of $19.65.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.