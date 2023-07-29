Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 288 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 17,557 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $794,000. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.88. 2,299,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,329,562. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.17. The firm has a market cap of $161.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.92.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.