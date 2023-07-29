Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,278 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Next Level Private LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,708,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

BATS:COWZ opened at $50.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

