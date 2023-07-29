Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 142 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.2% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $20,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Home Depot by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,582,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $563,524,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.38.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $331.34. 2,268,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,980,627. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $305.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.84.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

