Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 326 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG opened at $291.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $295.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $277.93 and its 200-day moving average is $253.64.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

