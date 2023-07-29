Perigon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in Gartner during the first quarter valued at $3,292,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 23.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in shares of Gartner by 4.0% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IT opened at $350.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.38. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.32 and a twelve month high of $377.88.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total transaction of $316,463.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,381,196.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total value of $316,463.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,381,196.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total transaction of $396,958.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,115 shares of company stock worth $7,815,611 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IT. UBS Group started coverage on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $366.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $359.13.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

