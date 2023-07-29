Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,471 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,072 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 3,111 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Mizuho raised their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.19.

Applied Materials Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $151.93 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $153.28. The firm has a market cap of $128.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

