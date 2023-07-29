Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,029 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIP. State Street Corp raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,416,000 after purchasing an additional 50,689 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,309,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,371,000 after purchasing an additional 942,207 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,274,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,491,000 after purchasing an additional 26,810 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,092,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,413,000 after purchasing an additional 42,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,031.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,057,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,538 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.13. 1,584,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,646,897. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $118.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.48 and a 200 day moving average of $108.38.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.