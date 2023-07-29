Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,583,000 after buying an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Charter Communications by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,882,000 after buying an additional 84,302 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Charter Communications by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,920,000 after buying an additional 200,666 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 966,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,899,000 after buying an additional 288,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 814,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,133,000 after acquiring an additional 26,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR opened at $396.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $484.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHTR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $481.64.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

