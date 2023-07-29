Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.47. 1,845,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,435,158. The company has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.90. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $56.63.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.