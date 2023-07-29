Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 279 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,716,000 after buying an additional 4,611,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,406,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,773,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,574,000 after buying an additional 554,713 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPC opened at $68.13 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.10 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.42 and its 200 day moving average is $75.17.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. The firm had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.069 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 120.23%.

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,032.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

