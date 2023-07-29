Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,779 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 37.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,779 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,029,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 187.3% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 95,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 62,112 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $61.78 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.04 and a one year high of $73.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.20.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1652 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

