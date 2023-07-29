Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Trading Down 2.5%

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Free Report) was down 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 5,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 15,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Petrus Resources Stock Down 2.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32.

About Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

