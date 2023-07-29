PHSC (LON:PHSC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.78

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 14.78 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 14.50 ($0.19). PHSC shares last traded at GBX 14.50 ($0.19), with a volume of 8,000 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 13.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 14.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.00 and a beta of 0.70.

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training and consultancy, legionella and occupational hygiene, statutory examination, CCTV, security tagging, foot fall counting/analysis, product protection, and security label services.

