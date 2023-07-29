Pictet North America Advisors SA Sells 10,819 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,102 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 10,819 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 3.6% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $1,496,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visa Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 124,439 shares of company stock worth $29,336,675 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa stock opened at $235.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.05. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $245.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

