PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,600 shares, an increase of 110.3% from the June 30th total of 160,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 367,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO High Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 559,537 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after buying an additional 516,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 119.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 695,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 377,903 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 524.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 254,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 514,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 201,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Get PIMCO High Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO High Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PHK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,729. PIMCO High Income Fund has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $5.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.91.

PIMCO High Income Fund Announces Dividend

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.