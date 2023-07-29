Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys 2,623 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 89.9% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 438,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,580,000 after purchasing an additional 207,799 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 43.4% during the first quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 177,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 53,642 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 12.4% in the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.41. 20,871,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,824,084. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $54.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.68 and a 200 day moving average of $47.84.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

