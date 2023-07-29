Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $727,713,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,550,000 after buying an additional 3,846,281 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $164,830,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 166.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,655,948,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE CNI opened at $120.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $129.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.5996 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.58%.

CNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.71.

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Articles

