Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 121.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 255 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visa Stock Up 0.6 %

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 124,439 shares of company stock valued at $29,336,675 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $1.41 on Friday, reaching $235.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,794,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,311,128. The stock has a market cap of $441.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $245.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.77 and its 200 day moving average is $228.05.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

