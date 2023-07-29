Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $272,000 Stock Holdings in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. 1.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Korea Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of KEP stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Korea Electric Power Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The utilities provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 51.62% and a negative net margin of 30.58%.

Korea Electric Power Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

Featured Stories

