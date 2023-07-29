Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $312,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 42,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 49,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE TFC opened at $33.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.48. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The company has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

