Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $337,000 Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 391.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 419.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $325,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jabil Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Jabil in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Jabil stock opened at $108.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.47. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.26 and a 52-week high of $115.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.51%.

Jabil Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

