Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth $65,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1,070.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 44.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 18.0% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $20.87 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PHG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Koninklijke Philips from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips to €19.00 ($21.11) in a report on Friday, July 7th. Societe Generale raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

